FLORENCE, S.C. -- The regular-season ending Conference Carolinas series for both the Francis Marion University baseball and softball teams have been slightly altered due to the threat of precipitation on Saturday afternoon.

The FMU baseball team will play a three-game series at ninth-ranked University of Mount Olive. The series will now consist of a doubleheader on Friday at 3 p.m. and a single game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Patriot softball team will play host to Erskine College for a Senior Day doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. The twinbill was originally set for 1 p.m.

Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free with identification.

The FMU softball team will recognize four seniors prior to first pitch.