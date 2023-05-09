FLORENCE, S.C. – Two members of the Francis Marion University baseball team, graduate student right fielder Will Hardee and sophomore right-handed pitcher Robbie Jordan, have been selected to the Conference Carolinas Baseball All-Defensive Team for 2023.

The 10-player squad was voted on by the conference coaches and included each position on the field and a utility player.

Hardee, a local product from Evergreen, posted a .976 fielding percentage with seven outfield assists. He helped turn one double play.

At the plate, he led FMU with a .383 average, 55 runs scored, 20 doubles, 10 homers, and 51 runs batted in.

Jordan, also a local product from Florence, fielded his position perfectly in 2023, not committing an error in 13 fielding chances. He also had a part in turning one double play.

He registered a 6-3 pitching record with a 3.44 earned run average in 14 mound appearances. He logged a team-high 83.2 innings

The two helped lead Francis Marion to a 29-25 record, a fifth-place finish during the Conference Carolinas regular season, and an appearance in the recent conference tournament championship game.

Hardee is a graduate of South Florence High School and is working on his MBA degree, while Jordan is a product of Florence Christian School and is majoring in general business