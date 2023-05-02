FMU’s Hardee named to All-Conference Team

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University graduate student right fielder Will Hardee has been named to the 2023 Conference Carolinas All-Conference Team that was announced on Tuesday (May 2) as the league prepares to hold its annual post-season tournament in Gastonia, N.C.

Hardee earns first-team recognition for the third consecutive year – twice in Conference Carolinas and in 2021 in the Peach Belt Conference.

Hardee, a local product from Evergreen and a graduate of South Florence High School, leads FMU with a .365 average, along with 65 hits, 49 runs, 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 40 runs batted in, a .612 slugging percentage, and a .454 on-base percentage. He has posted a .975 fielding percentage that includes seven outfield assists, and has stolen seven bases in eight attempts.

He ranks among the Top-20 in Conference Carolinas for eight different offensive categories, including 12th in hitting.

He registered 17 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games. He hit safely in 36 of the 47 contests, including an 18-game hitting streak that was snapped in the next-to-last game of the regular season, and he safely reached base in 43 of 47 contests, including the last 32 in a row.

He also ranks first among all active NCAA Division II players with 64 career doubles. He was named the FMU team MVP for 2023, holds the team career records for doubles and walks (119), and is only three hits shy of the record (287) set by Michael Wilson (2011-14).

He helped lead Francis Marion to a 25-23 mark this season. The Patriots will be the sixth seed in this week’s conference tournament and will face seventh-seeded Erskine College in the single-elimination play-in round on Wednesday (May 3) at 5 p.m. The five-day event is being hosted by the 5,000-seat CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, N.C.