FMU basketball hosts Erskine on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Erskine College for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader on Saturday.

The women’s game will tip-off at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center, followed by the men’s contest at 4 p.m.

Admission to the twinbill is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.

The Francis Marion women (9-6, 8-5) will be looking to record their first six-game winning streak since 2017 when they battle Erskine (0-16, 0-14). Sophomore 6-0 center Lauryn Taylor leads FMU in scoring at 15.9 points per game and is second in rebounding at 7.5 per contest.

The Erskine roster includes freshman guard Mariah Moody, a product of Marion High School.

Francis Marion leads the all-time series 25-3, including a 60-56 victory back on Jan. 19 in Due West.