FMU basketball hosts Erskine on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Erskine College for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader on Saturday.
The women’s game will tip-off at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center, followed by the men’s contest at 4 p.m.
Admission to the twinbill is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.
The Francis Marion women (9-6, 8-5) will be looking to record their first six-game winning streak since 2017 when they battle Erskine (0-16, 0-14). Sophomore 6-0 center Lauryn Taylor leads FMU in scoring at 15.9 points per game and is second in rebounding at 7.5 per contest.
The Erskine roster includes freshman guard Mariah Moody, a product of Marion High School.
Francis Marion leads the all-time series 25-3, including a 60-56 victory back on Jan. 19 in Due West.
The FMU men (7-9, 5-9) are looking to get back into the win column after Wednesday’s narrow loss to nationally ranked and conference-leading UNC Pembroke. Erskine is 2-16 overall and 2-12 in league play, including a 73-61 loss to the Patriots on Jan. 19. The Flying Fleet roster includes Loris High School product Travis Walters, a 6-2 senior guard.
Senior guard Alex Cox leads four FMU players averaging in double figures with 13.6 ppg.
Francis Marion trails in the all-time series 26-21.
In a pair of re-scheduled contests next week, the Patriot men will host Southern Wesleyan University on Monday at 4 p.m., while the FMU women will entertain Belmont Abbey College on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.