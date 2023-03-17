FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University men’s basketball head coach Jake Zehnder has announced the signing of 6-2, 175-pound, point guard Horaces Jacques (pronounced HORACE JAKES) of Orangeburg, S.C., to a national letter of intent as part of his 2023 recruiting class. Jacques will enroll during the 2023 fall semester and play for the Patriots in 2023-24.

Jacques is a senior at Orangeburg High School for Health Professions and he played for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and coach Willie Thomas. As a senior, he averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 2.5 assists per game as the Bruins advanced to the Class AAA Lower State title game.

A three-time All-Region selection, including earning Region Player of the Year honors as a senior, he finished his prep career with 1,137 points and 208 assists. As a senior, he garnered All-State accolades, was named a Top-5 3A Player, and was selected to the NC vs SC All-Star Game.

He is a product of the Upward Stars AAU program.

“Horaces is a winner and we are so fortunate that he has decided to be a Patriot,” Zehnder said. “He is a gritty guard, a big physical point guard, and a blue collar-type player that does whatever it takes to win, whether as a scorer or facilitator. At the defense end, the best way to describe him is a pest.”

Francis Marion finished this past season with a 14-14 record and placed seventh in the final Conference Carolinas standings.

Zehnder previously announced the addition of 6-4 forward Hudson Spivey of Mullins, S.C.; 6-5 forward Jose “JJ” Figueroa of Lexington, S.C., and 6-6 forward Niko Noumeros of Santa Fe College in Florida to the Patriot program for the 2023-24 season.