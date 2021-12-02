 Skip to main content
FMU basketball set to host King University on Pearl Moore Night
FMU basketball set to host King University on Pearl Moore Night

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to King University (Tenn.) for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader Friday.

Billed as Pearl Moore Night, the women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to the Smith University Center is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All spectators are required to wear a mask.

Pearl Moore, a 1979 Francis Marion graduate and the a former Patriot women’s basketball player who was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will be recognized at the conclusion of the women’s game before the men’s teams take the floor for warm-ups.

A four-time All-American, Moore is still the career scoring leader for women’s college basketball with 4,061 points. She averaged 30.6 points per game over her FMU career and is now a member of five different Halls of Fame. The Florence city gymnasium is named in her honor, as is the court at her alma mater Wilson High School.

Friday will be the home opener for the Patriot women who played their first five games on the road. This will also be the first Conference Carolinas hoops twinbill to be hosted by Francis Marion. FMU leads the all-time women’s series with King 1-0, while this will be the first meeting of the two men’s programs.

FMU will also entertain Lees-McRae College for a doubleheader on Saturday with the women’s game starting at 2 p.m. and the men’s contest at 4 p.m.

The Pepsi/IGA $1500 Cash Sweeps winner will be announced from among previously registered participants at halftime of the men’s game on Saturday.

