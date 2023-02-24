FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s basketball coach Jake Zehnder has announced the signing of 6-foot-4, 230-pound, forward Hudson Spivey of Mullins to a national letter of intent as part of his 2023 recruiting class.

Spivey will enroll during the 2023 fall semester and play during the 2023-24 season.

Spivey is a senior at Pee Dee Academy, where he played for coach Kyle Drew. As a senior, he averaged 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game and became the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,394 points.

A three-time region Player of the Year, he also finished with 902 career rebounds and 242 assists. A four-year starter, he helped the Eagles to a 69-18 mark during his career. He also garnered all-state honors on two occasions.

Spivey also excelled on the football field, earning two region Player of the Year awards and passing for more than 8,000 yards and 121 touchdowns. He led Pee Dee to the 2022 SCISA 3A state title last November with a 12-1 record.

“I am excited that Hudson decided to join our program to play basketball after turning down Division I football offers. He loves basketball,” Zehnder said. “He is a local product who’s game resembles (current Patriot) Bryce Beamer’s game. He can stretch the floor, scoring both inside and outside, and as you might surmise as a quarterback, his passing skills are phenomenal. He is a competitor that does what it takes to win, even if that means something other than him scoring – he makes winning plays. He possesses a good physical body, and he is also a high academic student.”

Francis Marion finished its regular season 13-13 and will play King University (Tenn.) in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas Atlantic Casualty Insurance Company Men’s Tournament on Sunday evening at 5 p.m. in Spartanburg. The Patriots will lose only one senior off Zehnder’s first-year squad.

Zehnder previously announced the addition of 6-5 forward Jose “JJ” Figueroa of Lexington High School and 6-6 forward Niko Noumeros of Santa Fe College in Florida to the Patriot program for the 2023-24 season.