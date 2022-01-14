FMU basketball squads return home Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Both the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action at home on Saturday afternoon against Conference Carolina opponents.

The Patriot women will entertain Southern Wesleyan University at 2 p.m. and the FMU men will host Belmont Abbey College at 4 p.m.

Admission to the twinbill is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.

The SWU men are currently in health and safety COVID protocols and unable to play. Thus, FMU and Belmont Abbey moved up their rescheduled game from Feb. 2 to Saturday.

The Francis Marion women will be playing for the first time since a road loss at UNC Pembroke on Jan. 6. The Patriots, who lead the all-time series against Southern Wesleyan 11-2, won the previous meeting with SWU in December 70-63.