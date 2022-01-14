FMU basketball squads return home Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Both the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be in action at home on Saturday afternoon against Conference Carolina opponents.
The Patriot women will entertain Southern Wesleyan University at 2 p.m. and the FMU men will host Belmont Abbey College at 4 p.m.
Admission to the twinbill is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.
The SWU men are currently in health and safety COVID protocols and unable to play. Thus, FMU and Belmont Abbey moved up their rescheduled game from Feb. 2 to Saturday.
The Francis Marion women will be playing for the first time since a road loss at UNC Pembroke on Jan. 6. The Patriots, who lead the all-time series against Southern Wesleyan 11-2, won the previous meeting with SWU in December 70-63.
Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor leads FMU with a 15.5 points per game average and is hauling down 7.1 rebounds per contest. Junior forward Zaria Woods is averaging 13.6 ppg and a team-best 8.6 rpg, while junior guard Scarlett Gilmore is adding 13.0 ppg. Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver leads the conference with 5.3 assists per game while also scoring 8.3 ppg.
The FMU men will be playing their third game in five days, having lost a last-second decision to Chowan on Tuesday and won on the road at Erskine on Thursday.
Senior guard Alex Cox leads FMU with a 13.6 points per game average, while freshman 6-8 center Jonah Pierce is averaging 13.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. Freshman swingman Nick Silva adds 10.5 ppg and junior guard Tionne Rollins 9.8 ppg and 3.0 assists per contest.
This will be only the fifth all-time meeting between FMU and BAC, and only the second time the Crusaders have ever visited Florence – Belmont Abbey won 59-52 on Nov. 24, 1998.
The women’s squad will make up a previously postponed game at Erskine College on Wednesday at 5 p.m., before both FMU teams travel to the Upstate next weekend to face North Greenville University on Jan. 21 and Converse University on Jan. 22.