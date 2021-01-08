FMU basketball squads set for home openers

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women's basketball teams will play their 2021 home openers Saturday when the Patriots battle Peach Belt Conference opponent Georgia Southwestern State University.

The women’s game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center with the men’s game following 45 minutes after the conclusion of the women’s contest.

Attendance at FMU home basketball games will be limited to 250 individuals. Attendees will include only season ticket holders and player/staff family members identified on a pregame pass list. Masks will be required in the Smith University Center and social distancing will be observed. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

This decision was made after reviewing current NCAA protocols and CDC guidance.

Fans will still be able to watch the Patriots as FMU will stream its home games at https://pbcsportsnetwork.com/fmupatriots/ . Francis Marion will also offer live stats of each home game at https://fmupatriots.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary (men) and https://fmupatriots.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary (women).