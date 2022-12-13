FMU basketball teams return to action

FLORENCE, S.C. – After completing final exams for the fall semester, the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to action this week with a pair of Conference Carolinas road doubleheaders.

Francis Marion will travel to Spartanburg on Wednesday to face Converse University. The women’s game will tip-off at 5 p.m. in Converse’s Tom and Tracy Hannah Gym, followed by the men’s contest at 7 p.m.

The FMU women are 2-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play, while Converse is 1-8 and 1-3. Francis Marion leads the all-time series 18-2.

FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor is third in the conference in scoring at 15.3 points per game and second in rebounding at 8.5 caroms per contest.

The Patriot men are 5-3 overall and tied for first place in the conference with an unblemished 3-0 mark. Converse is only a half-game back in the standings at 5-5 overall and 3-1 in league play. Francis Marion won both meetings last year in what was the Valkyries’ first year of intercollegiate play.

Patriot senior guard Tionne Rollins is fifth in Conference Carolinas in scoring at 17.6 ppg and sixth in assists at 3.0 per game. Senior forward Bryce Beamer is averaging 15.7 ppg and 6.0 rpg as four Patriots are scoring in double digits.

Following Wednesday’s twinbill, the Patriot squads will travel to Due West to face Erskine College on Saturday afternoon in the final pre-Christmas action. The women’s game will start at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m.

Feeds for live stats and video for both doubleheaders can be found at www.fmupatriots.com

Following the Christmas break, the FMU men will host local-rival Coker University on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center.