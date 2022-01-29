FMU brings experienced squad into 1st season in Conference Carolinas

FLORENCE, S.C. – Art Inabinet is looking forward to this year’s road schedule not being quite as taxing as in years past.
There’s also the added bonus of new competition, which is always a plus for the longtime Francis Marion University baseball coach.
As Inabinet enters his 21st season with the Patriots, his squad will enter its first as a member of Conference Carolinas when FMU kicks off the 2022 season on Feb. 4 against Limestone at Sparrow Stadium.
“Geographically, it’ll be a lot better for as far as road trips are concerned,” Inabinet said of the move. “Hopefully we can rekindle some old rivalries that we’ve had in the past. But overall it’s a really good baseball conference and we’re excited for the challenge that’s ahead of us.”
FMU is not completely unfamiliar with the teams in Conference Carolinas after having played numerous ones in early-season matchups throughout the last few years. But the conference does feature several strong programs such as Mount Olive and North Greenville.
Both are ranked in the Collegiate Baseball Division II preseason poll and UNC Pembroke also received some votes, as did Francis Marion. The Crusaders were picked to win the conference with Mt. Olive coming in second.
The voters picked the Patriots to finish fifth coming off an 18-17 campaign in their final year in the Peach Belt Conference. The good news is that FMU has 22 returning players including seven starters and the designated hitter.
“Those guys have played a lot of baseball, most of them,” Inabinet said. “Some of them are grad students, and they’ve played 3-4 years of college baseball and they’re seasoned. There’s nothing they haven’t seen at this point.
“So we feel really good about the offensive side of the ball and hopefully that can carry us a little bit.”
The Patriots batted .319 as a team a year ago and the only player missing from the starting lineup is West Florence’s Grayson Cottingham, who graduated.
Otherwise the offense is intact with third baseman Todd Mattox and outfielder and former South Florence standout Will Hardee leading the way. Mattox, who was been selected to the NCBWA Preseason All-Southeast Region Team, batted .405 with 15 extra-base hits and 41 runs batted in last year. Hardee hit .399 with six homers and 30 RBI.
Tanner Wakefield, Darius Nobles, Jack Hegan, Lake City’s Bill Hanna and South Florence’s Austin Moore also batted over .300 last season.
“We’re looking at Tyler Reynolds, a freshman, and also Naphis Lianos over there right now,” Inabinet said of the vacant shortstop position. “Both have played well up to this point.
“…Hopefully some of these guys who hit four, five and six home runs last year can come back and hit at least as many, maybe even some more. I’m hoping that 100 doubles is a realistic goal for this team, and if we could accomplish that, we’d score a lot of runs.”
Inabinet is also banking on his pitching staff to take a step forward. Former Lake View High standout Weston Rogers’ graduation left an open spot near the top of the rotation that will be filled by Halton Hardy (5.44 ERA, 43 IP, 31 K, 14 BB).
Joining him will be two familiar faces to Pee Dee fans in Florence Christian School’s Robbie Jordan and McBee’s Connor Kirkley.
“They’re just really young,” Inabinet said of his staff. “…So far this spring and in the fall, they were really good, so I look forward to the future with this pitching staff. Even though they’re young, they can really pitch and they’ve got good velocity.”
Newcomers Nick Palumbo and Ben Thornton will join returners Daniel Twitty, Cory Poulsen, Reece Kleinhelter, Bailey Wendel and Brock Rodgers in the bullpen.
The Patriots had a staff ERA of 6. 14 last season and a team fielding percentage of .952. Both of those numbers will have to improve for FMU to compete at a high level, Inabinet said.