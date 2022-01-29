FMU brings experienced squad into 1st season in Conference Carolinas

“…Hopefully some of these guys who hit four, five and six home runs last year can come back and hit at least as many, maybe even some more. I’m hoping that 100 doubles is a realistic goal for this team, and if we could accomplish that, we’d score a lot of runs.”

Inabinet is also banking on his pitching staff to take a step forward. Former Lake View High standout Weston Rogers’ graduation left an open spot near the top of the rotation that will be filled by Halton Hardy (5.44 ERA, 43 IP, 31 K, 14 BB).

Joining him will be two familiar faces to Pee Dee fans in Florence Christian School’s Robbie Jordan and McBee’s Connor Kirkley.

“They’re just really young,” Inabinet said of his staff. “…So far this spring and in the fall, they were really good, so I look forward to the future with this pitching staff. Even though they’re young, they can really pitch and they’ve got good velocity.”

Newcomers Nick Palumbo and Ben Thornton will join returners Daniel Twitty, Cory Poulsen, Reece Kleinhelter, Bailey Wendel and Brock Rodgers in the bullpen.

The Patriots had a staff ERA of 6. 14 last season and a team fielding percentage of .952. Both of those numbers will have to improve for FMU to compete at a high level, Inabinet said.

