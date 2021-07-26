FMU, Coker golf teams earn GCAA academic awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the eighth consecutive year, the Francis Marion University golf team has received a Golf Coaches Association of America All-Academic Team Award, this time for the 2020-21 academic year.

To be eligible for GCAA team recognition, a school must register a team grade point average of 3.00 or higher for the entire academic year.

Francis Marion was one of 121 NCAA Division I members nationwide to earn this honor, and the Patriots were one of five Palmetto State institutions.

The 10-member FMU squad posted a 3.156 GPA for the 2020-21 academic year. Head coach Mark Gaynor’s team consisted of seniors John Burghardt (Oakville, Ontario, Canada), Jacob Morris (Hollywood) and Michael Rials (Florence); juniors Pierre De Caevel (Glabais, Belgium), Grainger Howle (Darlington), Grant Sellers (McBee), and McClure Thompson (Little River); sophomores Casper Kennedy (Tjome, Norway) and Mitchell Vance (Hartsville); and freshman Markus Skjelstad (Fredrikstad, Norway).