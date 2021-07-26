 Skip to main content
FMU, Coker golf teams earn GCAA academic awards
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU, Coker golf teams earn GCAA academic awards

GCAA logo.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the eighth consecutive year, the Francis Marion University golf team has received a Golf Coaches Association of America All-Academic Team Award, this time for the 2020-21 academic year.

To be eligible for GCAA team recognition, a school must register a team grade point average of 3.00 or higher for the entire academic year.

Francis Marion was one of 121 NCAA Division I members nationwide to earn this honor, and the Patriots were one of five Palmetto State institutions.

The 10-member FMU squad posted a 3.156 GPA for the 2020-21 academic year. Head coach Mark Gaynor’s team consisted of seniors John Burghardt (Oakville, Ontario, Canada), Jacob Morris (Hollywood) and Michael Rials (Florence); juniors Pierre De Caevel (Glabais, Belgium), Grainger Howle (Darlington), Grant Sellers (McBee), and McClure Thompson (Little River); sophomores Casper Kennedy (Tjome, Norway) and Mitchell Vance (Hartsville); and freshman Markus Skjelstad (Fredrikstad, Norway).

On the course, the Patriots registered their best winning percentage in nine seasons by posting three Top-5 team finishes. FMU placed among the Top 10 in seven of eight tournaments during an abbreviated (due to covid-19) 2020-21 schedule. Kennedy led FMU with a 72.70 stroke average, while the team’s 290.70 stroke average was its lowest in more than 30 seasons.

The Coker University men's golf team also received the same honor.

The Cobras posted the second-best team grade point average in the Coker Athletic Department at 3.46, while landing five on the 2020-21 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

