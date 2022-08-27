FMU, Coker volleyball have strong starts

DUE WEST, S.C. –Freshman outside hitter Katie Kemp registered 29 kills to lead Francis Marion to a pair of four-set victories Friday at the Erskine College Tournament. The Patriots defeated Shorter 3-1 (17-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16) and then won 3-1 against West Georgia (25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23).

The Patriots (2-0) will conclude their play in the two-day event by battling local-rival Coker University on Saturday at 11 a.m. Both of Friday’s results avenged losses to the same two programs last year in this event.

Against Shorter, Kemp led the way with 14 kills, four aces, and a .355 hitting percentage. Sophomore De’Asia Hill recorded 13 kills and junior 6-2 middle blocker Kalee Peter added 10 kills, three blocks, and a .529 hitting percentage.

FMU junior setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 41 assists and dug up eight balls, while junior Lexi Albright added a team-high 17 digs and eight kills.

Albright registered a massive double-double in the win over West Georgia with 15 kills and a career-high equaling 24 digs. Kemp posted 15 kills, while freshman Caroline Lucas tallied 10 kills and four blocks, Peter nine kills, and Hill seven kills.

Gillespie dished out 50 assists and sophomore libero Zoie Larkins had 20 digs.

FMU hit . 316 as a team in the opening set and never trailed en route to the 25-20 win. After dropping the second set to even the match, the Patriots never trailed during the set-three victory.

Coker 3

Young Harris 1

DUE WEST -- Coker won by scores of 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22.

After the teams were tied at 22 in the final set, Coker closed it out.

Chelsey Blume, Taylor Hills and Lauren Loveday each totaled 12 kills in the match, with Hills posting a new career-high. Nehemiah Jinks, Taylor Parker and Naomi Earl-Reyes each registered four kills in the match. Adriana Velez and Kendal Boland each dished out 20 assists in the match, while Makayla Harris had three and Blume also had one. Loveday completed the double-double with a career-high 16 digs, while Harris also posted 12.

The Cobras (1-0) are back in action tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 27) to wrap up tournament play. The Cobras will face Francis Marion at 11:00 a.m., before taking on host Erskine at 7:00 p.m.