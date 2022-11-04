FMU cross-country ready for CC championship

FLORENCE, SC – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams will both run in the 2022 Conference Carolinas Championships, Saturday (Nov. 5) at Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg.

The women’s 6,000-meter race will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the men’s 8,000-meter event at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony for both championships will be held after the men’s race. Admission is free.

The event will be live-streamed via Conference Carolinas' Facebook at facebook.com/ConferenceCarolinas

During each of the four regular season meets, the Patriot women have been led by sophomore Caroline Thompkins. The Conway native posted a personal-best time in the squad’s last outing, where FMU captured the championship at the Sand Shark Invitational. Her best 6K time this year was 27:53.3.

Junior Logan Zeis paced the Patriot men in three of four events, with junior Cullen Dore leading the way in the other race. Zeis registered a personal-best time of 27:50.5 for 8,000-meters in the squad’s last meet – the third consecutive meet he has improved upon his fastest time at that distance.