FMU cross country squads open season at NCWC Classic

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams will open their 2021 seasons on Saturday when they compete in the North Carolina Wesleyan Cross Country Classic in Rocky Mount, N.C.
The meet will begin with the women’s 6,000-meter race at 9 a.m., followed at 9:40 a.m. by the men’s 8,000-meter event.
The meet is the first of six on the Patriots’ fall schedule. Included on the slate is the 2021 Conference Carolinas Championship meet to be held on Oct. 23 in Mount Olive, N.C.
Long-time FMU coach Mark Bluman welcomes back in five runners from last year’s men’s squad and four runners from the 2020 women’s team.
The men’s squad is comprised of senior Christian England and Anthony Melo (a South Florence High School product); sophomores Cullen Dore, Pearson Mixon (West Florence High School), and Logan Zeis; and freshmen Tyson Jackson (West Florence) and Y'zeqez Timmons (Johnsonville).
"Christian put in a great summer of training and had a solid preseason camp,” Bluman said. “No surprise, as every year he has come into camp in better shape than the previous year. When you recruit, you hope that they all get this and work this way.
"Cullen was having a solid summer as well until a setback right before the preseason, but he has bounced back quickly and is set to show what he's capable of after missing last fall recovering from an injury.
"Both of the local freshmen, Tyson and Y' Zeqez are adapting well. The learning curve from the 5k to 8k is sharp, but both are handling it great.”
England led the Patriots in the first two races of the covid-shortened 2020 season, before finishing second to Mixon in the final two meets.
The very young Patriot women’s team includes senior Sarah Harris (The King’s Academy); sophomores Annalena Griffin, Molly Moss (Wilson Hall), and Ina Marie Sullivan (Hartsville); and freshmen Haizley Herndon, Emma Morris (West Florence), and Caroline Thompkins.
"Caroline is another one that put in a great summer of training and showed up ready to make an impact. There is no fear in this freshman. Sarah and Caroline have been trading off leading working outs this August. They will be a great one-two punch.” Harris paced the FMU finishers in three of four meets last fall.
"I can't say enough about Annalena,’ Bluman added. “In the very first workout, she was already two minutes ahead of where she was last year at this time.
"It's an exciting time joining Conference Carolinas. We are looking forward to seeing a lot of new courses and establishing some new friendly rivals. After some longer trips for conference championships meets in the past, I'm glad our parents and fan base will be able to make a day trip up to Mount Olive in later October."