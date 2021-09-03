FMU cross country squads open season at NCWC Classic

"Both of the local freshmen, Tyson and Y' Zeqez are adapting well. The learning curve from the 5k to 8k is sharp, but both are handling it great.”

England led the Patriots in the first two races of the covid-shortened 2020 season, before finishing second to Mixon in the final two meets.

The very young Patriot women’s team includes senior Sarah Harris (The King’s Academy); sophomores Annalena Griffin, Molly Moss (Wilson Hall), and Ina Marie Sullivan (Hartsville); and freshmen Haizley Herndon, Emma Morris (West Florence), and Caroline Thompkins.

"Caroline is another one that put in a great summer of training and showed up ready to make an impact. There is no fear in this freshman. Sarah and Caroline have been trading off leading working outs this August. They will be a great one-two punch.” Harris paced the FMU finishers in three of four meets last fall.

"I can't say enough about Annalena,’ Bluman added. “In the very first workout, she was already two minutes ahead of where she was last year at this time.