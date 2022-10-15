FMU cross-country teams place 4th

WINGATE, N.C. -- Logan Zeis and Caroline Thompkins both recorded personal-best times on Friday as the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams recorded fourth-place finishes at the Bulldog Stampede Meet hosted by Wingate University.

Zeis completed the 8,000-meter course in 29:08.64 to finish in 28th place. First-year runner Zachary Patrick set a personal-best time of 30:50.75 to finish 32nd, while Cullen Dore was 33rd in 31:06.5.

West Florence High School product Tyson Jackson bettered his personal-best time for the second meet in a row, placing 34th in 31:38.93. Michael James finished two spots behind Jackson in 36th with a time of 41:06.02.

The Patriot women were running 6,000-meters for the first time this season. Thompkins toured the course in 27:55.3 to finish in 23rd position. Annalena Griffin was the next FMU runner, placing 25th with a time of 29:05.3.

First-year runners MacKinley Perry (30:02.8) and Briggs Kelly (30:40.5) were both running the 6K distance for the first time as collegians and placed 27th and 30th respectively, while Haizley Herndon recorded a time of 43:25.9 to finish in 38th position. Perry is also a West Florence graduate.

Augusta University had the top six scoring runners to easily capture the men’s team championship, while the University of North Georgia edged Augusta for the women’s team title.

Both Patriot squads will next compete in the Sank Shark Invitational Meet, hosted by USC Beaufort, on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Bluffton, beginning at 8 a.m.