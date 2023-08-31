FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men's and women's cross country teams will begin their 2023 seasons Friday at the 38th-annual Eye Opener event, hosted by USC Upstate.

The 20-team event will be held at the Roger Milliken Center, site of last fall’s 2022 Conference Carolinas championship meet. The women's 5,000-meter race will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by the men’s 8,000-meter race at 7:10 p.m. Stats and results can be found at https://www.timinginc.com/

The race will open a five-meet schedule for both Patriot squads this fall. Following the meet in Spartanburg, FMU will compete in the Pfeiffer University Invitational Meet on Sept. 16, the Chanticleer Challenger hosted by Coastal Carolina University on Sept. 29, the Royals Challenge hosted by Queens University of Charlotte on Oct. 6, and the 2023 Conference Carolinas Championship Meet in Charlotte at McAlpine Creek Park on Oct. 21.

Long-time coach Mark Bluman returns five lettermen on the men's side and four on the women's roster.

Despite a slew of newcomers on both squads, Bluman said that the pre-season has been really smooth sailing.

"With the larger rosters, I expected some growing pains, but they have all taken to each other, meshed well, and want the best for the team," he said. "The goal of every program is to recruit freshmen that push the returnees, and thus eliminate complacency. Depth also makes for competition. We have reached that point, but the team vibe has been great.

"Running at the Milliken course will be a great measuring stick for everyone on the team."

Junior Caroline Thompkins (Conway) leads the women's returnees, having led the squad's finishers in seven of the 10 races over the past two years, and has twice garnered team most valuable player honors.

"Caroline has been leading the team throughout the preseason," Bluman said. "She has a passion for the sport and the work ethic to match. Freshmen Emily Gaines (Wade Hampton) and Jordyn Perry (West Florence) are ready to step up and make an impact this fall. I look for them to be the cornerstones for where we are going as a program.

"Sophomore MacKinley Perry (West Florence), Jordyn's older sister, put in a great summer of work and is ready to take the next step in her running progression."

Other returnees include junior Haizley Herndon (Carolina Forest) and sophomore Briggs Kelly (Sumter). Other newcomers include sophomore Anna Guyan (Wilson) and freshmen Leigh Detalo (Wilson), Haleigh Foster (Easley), Cassie Hitch (South Florence), and Meri Ellen Johnson (Laurence Manning Academy).

The Patriot men return a pair of seniors in Cullen Dore (Carolina Forest) and Logan Zeis (Ridge View), along with juniors Tyson Jackson (West Florence) and Michael James (South Aiken) and sophomore Zachary Patrick (Mount Tabor). Logan was the team's MVP in 2022.

Dore was a prestigious Academic All-District performer each of the past two years, and he currently serves as a NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) national representative.

A three-member freshmen class consists of C.J. Applegate (Mount Tabor), Charlie Hall (Nation Ford), and Ethan Hickey (Hartsville). The group will also be joined by redshirt freshman Barry hardy (Blythewood).

"It has been exciting to watch Charlie, Ethan, and Barry lead us through the preseason," Bluman said. "Both Charlie and Ethan are coming off successful prep careers at great high school programs. They are both hungry to improve. Friday should be interesting as the freshmen get their first taste of a collegiate 8K race.

"Zachary has been pushing the freshmen and is right there challenging to be among our top finishers."

Last season, Patrick was the team’s second finisher in one race and third in another.

Friday evening’s field includes Augusta University, Benedict College, Brevard College, Clemson University, Converse University, East Tennessee State University, Erskine College, Francis Marion, Furman University, King University, Lander University, Liberty University, Limestone College, University of South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College, Tusculum University, USC Upstate, Voorhees University, Walters State Community College, and Wofford College.