FMU diamond squads host key series this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – Both the Francis Marion University baseball and softball teams will be at home this weekend hosting key Conference Carolinas match-ups.

The FMU baseball squad will host the University of Mount Olive for a single game on Friday at 6 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Patriots softball team will entertain Chowan University on Friday for a 4 p.m. twinbill and will then host Emmanuel College (Ga.) for a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Daily admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. The baseball and softball fields are located side-by-side so fans can take in action from both venues.

The baseball team has won four straight and owns a 21-12 record, and is tied with Mount Olive (20-13) for fourth in the conference standings with 10-8 records.

Graduate student infielder Tanner Wakefield has hit in 17 straight games and now leads the Patriots with a .410 average. Senior designated hitter and first baseman Leniel Gonzalez is hitting .407 with six home runs and 34 runs batted in, while senior third baseman Todd Mattox is batting .392 and is now within 12 games of the NCAA Division II all-time record for consecutive games safely reaching base (he stands at 76 consecutive games dating back to the 2020 season).

The Patriot softball team is 20-13 overall and tied for fourth in the conference standings with a 6-4 mark. Chowan is 7-24 overall and 2-10 in conference play, while Emmanuel is currently 26-15 and 7-5 – only one-half game behind FMU.

Francis Marion has won all nine previous meetings with Chowan and leads the all-time series with Emmanuel 3-1.

Seniors Danielle Karacson and Ashtyn Patterson lead the Patriots with batting averages of .387 and .373 respectively. Junior first baseman Savana Rosson paces the Patriots with 12 homers and 29 RBI.