FMU entertains UNCP for Battle of I-95 series on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will entertain local-rival UNC Pembroke for the latest installment of the Battle of I-95 and a pair of key Conference Carolinas contests Saturday afternoon in the Smith University Center.

The twinbill will begin with the women’s contest at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Francis Marion women have won eight games in a row – the team’s longest streak since a 9-game run near the end of the 2016-17 season – to improve 10-6 overall and 8-2 in the conference. FMU is tied for third place, one game behind second-place UNCP (12-6, 9-1) and two games behind leader Belmont Abbey College (13-3, 10-0). UNCP has won its last nine contests.

The Braves edged Francis Marion 69-66 in November in Pembroke. The Patriots lead the all-time series 52-28.

Junior center Lauryn Taylor continues to lead FMU in both scoring (16.6 ppg) and rebounding (9.0 rpg). She is only 65 points shy of becoming the 30th Patriot to reach 1,000 career points.

FMU leads the conference in team scoring at 69.5 ppg, while UNCP is second in team defense allowing only 57.2 ppg.

The Patriot men (10-6, 7-3) will be looking to climb up the conference standings when they host nationally ranked (10th/12th) and conference-leading UNC Pembroke (18-1, 10-1). FMU handed the Braves their only loss, 89-76 back on Nov. 30 in Pembroke.

Senior guard Tionne Rollins paces Francis Marion with 17.9 points per game, while forward Bryce Beamer is averaging 16.4 ppg and 6.4 rpg and sophomore center Jonah Pierce is at 15.2 ppg and a conference-best 10.0 rpg. Senior guard Alex Cox rounds out the Patriots scoring in double digits at 15.0 ppg.

FMU leads the conference in scoring offense at 85.1 ppg, while UNCP is the top defensive squad allowing only 65.7 ppg.