FMU golf joins Southland Conference as affiliate member

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University athletic officials have announced that the Patriot golf program will join the Southland Conference as an affiliate member.
The FMU golf program has operated as an NCAA Division I independent since 2005. The affiliate membership will begin immediately with the 2021-22 school year and continue through the 2024-25 season.
“I am extremely excited about this announcement,” said FMU coach Mark Gaynor. “What a great opportunity for our program and for the young men that will represent Francis Marion over the next several years. Having previously coached at Texas-Pan American, I am familiar with some of the schools in the Southland and I look forward to developing competitive rivalries on the golf course.”
Despite playing a slightly abbreviated 2020-21 schedule due to COVID-19, Francis Marion finished its most successful year in nine seasons. The Patriots recorded three Top-5 team finishes and placed among the Top-10 in seven of eight tournaments.
The Southland Conference includes the following members for men’s golf: Augusta University, Houston Baptist University, University of the Incarnate Word, University of New Orleans, Nicholls State University, and Southeastern Louisiana University. McNeese State University has paused its program for the 2021-22 academic year.
“This is a unique and positive opportunity for our golf program,” said Francis Marion Athletic Director Murray Hartzler. “We are grateful for the offer from what we consider a premier Division I conference that encompasses now four southern states. This will afford our players a chance to contend for a conference championship as well as individual conference accolades.”
The 2022 Southland Men's Tournament will be held April 25-27 at Stonebridge Country Club (Dye Course) in McKinney, Texas, and the event winner will earn the league's automatic berth into the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. Sam Houston State University, which is moving to the Western Athletic Conference, captured the 2021 Southland title last April.
"We are very pleased to welcome our new affiliate golf members to the Southland," league Commissioner Tom Burnett said. "We look forward to a beneficial partnership with these institutions, providing outstanding championship experiences and NCAA access for the student-athletes of these programs."
The Southland Conference is headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and offers championships in 19 sports.