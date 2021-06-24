FMU golf joins Southland Conference as affiliate member

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University athletic officials have announced that the Patriot golf program will join the Southland Conference as an affiliate member.

The FMU golf program has operated as an NCAA Division I independent since 2005. The affiliate membership will begin immediately with the 2021-22 school year and continue through the 2024-25 season.

“I am extremely excited about this announcement,” said FMU coach Mark Gaynor. “What a great opportunity for our program and for the young men that will represent Francis Marion over the next several years. Having previously coached at Texas-Pan American, I am familiar with some of the schools in the Southland and I look forward to developing competitive rivalries on the golf course.”

Despite playing a slightly abbreviated 2020-21 schedule due to COVID-19, Francis Marion finished its most successful year in nine seasons. The Patriots recorded three Top-5 team finishes and placed among the Top-10 in seven of eight tournaments.

