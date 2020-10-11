FMU golf opens season in Murfreesboro

Vance made his collegiate debut last season at the River Run Collegiate. He placed 70th with a low round of 75.

Sellers is coming off a sophomore year where he played in four of the seven events. He carded two rounds of par or better, including a low round of 70. His best finish was 41st at the 2019 Intercollegiate at The Grove.

The first round begins today with 18 holes set for each day. Live scoring will be available through www.golfstat.com.

“Having played there before will definitely help,” said Gaynor. “The Grove is a phenomenal facility. It’s a big-boy golf course. Strategy wise, it’s real simple and the same: hit the fairways and hit the greens. We just have to utilize the practice round the best we can to get ready to go.”

For the second and final stop of its abbreviated fall slate, Francis Marion will make its way to Statesboro, Ga., for a tournament hosted by Georgia Southern University on Oct. 19-20.