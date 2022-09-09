FMU golfers open 2022 at La. Tech event

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University golf team will open its 2022-23 season this weekend when the Patriots compete in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Louisiana Tech.

The three-day 54-hole event will be played on the 7,105-yard, par-72 Squire Creek Country Club course in Choudrant, La., on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (Sept. 11-13).

In addition to the host school and FMU, the tournament field includes LSU, UTSA, Houston, SMU, North Texas, Rice, Nicholls State, Southern Miss, Oral Roberts, South Alabama, ULM, UL-Lafayette, Abilene Christian, Troy, Middle Tennessee, Lamar, Kennesaw State, High Point, Central Arkansas, and Missouri State.

Twentieth-year Patriot coach Mark Gaynor welcomes back five lettermen and two red-shirt freshmen from last year’s squad. In its first year as a member of the Division I Southland Conference, FMU registered a 293.3 team stroke average, its second-lowest in the past 30 seasons, and five Top-5 finishes in 10 events. The Patriots placed second at the conference championship tournament.

Leading the returnees are All-Conference selections Grant Sellers and Mitchell Vance. Sellers, a fifth-year senior from McBee, led Francis Marion last year with a 73.10 stroke average, the seventh-lowest stroke average by a Patriot over the past 25 seasons. Nearly half of his rounds were of either par or lower. He has a career stroke average of 74.03.

Vance, a senior from Hartsville, posted a 74.07 stroke average with three Top-10 finishes, and has a career figure of 73.87. He was also an Academic All-Conference selection.

Florence native and 2022 Academic All-American Michael Rials (75.72) also returns as does senior Carlos Garre (74.47), and sophomore Markus Skjelstad (77.67). The two redshirt freshmen are Florence native Landen Seiffert and Braeden Barnett of Galivants Ferry.

Gaynor added two newcomers to this season’s roster: Division I transfer Xavier Schwarz from Robert Morris University and Trinity Collegiate School product Pake June.

“We are looking forward to opening the season,” Gaynor said. “All of the guys are coming off productive summers, and the team chemistry is good. This opening event has a strong field and will be played on a great course, and what I call a ‘big-boy’ course. This will provide a start to see where we stand. The current depth of collegiate golf is incredible and you must play well to contend.

“Qualifying has gone well and the scores have been good. I believe that our depth is better than in past seasons. The goal is to have all nine players competing hard, and currently they are pushing each other to improve.”

Gaynor stated that his traveling party for this opening tournament will be Rials, Sellers, Vance, Garre, and June.

“The keys to our success this season will be having the confidence and belief that we can take what we accomplish in practice here at home and translate it to tournament performances on the road.”

Gaynor added, “The community support we have received has been tremendous, and this group is also excited for the year to begin.”

The 2022-23 Francis Marion schedule includes five tournaments in the fall and five in the spring prior to the Southland Conference Championships set for April 24-26 in San Antonio, Texas. FMU will host its annual Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Tournament, Feb. 20-21, 2023, on Hilton Head Island.