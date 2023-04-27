SAN ANTONIO – Senior Grant Sellers concluded his decorated career with a short birdie putt on the 18th hole to cap a three-under-par 69 round and Francis Marion University rallied to a fifth-place team standing, Thursday (Apr. 27) during the third and final round of the Southland Conference Men’s Golf Championship Tournament.

The three-day, 54-hole championship event was held at the 6,751-yard, par-72 Hill Country Resort Golf Club. Final round coverage was carried on ESPN+.

Francis Marion carded a three-under-par 285 team score on Thursday. The Patriots were the only team to record a sub-par round on the final day. FMU slipped past Southeastern Louisiana University and Texas A&M - Commerce to finish in fifth position with a 54-hole score of 882.

FMU was seventh after the opening day and eighth following Wednesday’s round.

Augusta University led from wire-to-wire to capture the team title with an 858 tally, and earned the conference automatic bid to the NCAA Division I National Tournament. The University of New Orleans (872) placed second, while Lamar University (878) was third and University of the Incarnate Word University (880) was fourth.

Sellers finished the day with five birdies and notched his fifth Top-5 finish of the season with a third-place showing and 54-hole total of three-under 213 (third lowest of his career). The McBee native finished his career with a 73.72 stroke average – fourth lowest in program history – covering a school-record 130 rounds.

Sellers was named to the six-member All-Tournament Team.

Patriot junior Xavier Schwarz shot an even-par 72 and tied for 11th position with a 219 scorecard. Senior Mitchell Vance, a Hartsville native who has one year of eligibility remaining, carded a 73 to finish at 221 and tied for 14th.

FMU freshmen Braeden Barnett birdied three of his final five holes to finish with a final-round one-under 71, the second lowest round of his young career. He finished 42nd in the players’ standings with a 54-hole total of 231. Fellow freshman and Florence native Pake June concluded his first year as a Patriot with a 75 and finished tied for 44th position at 233.

Stefan Jacobs of Augusta earned medalist honors with a 66-68-69=203 scorecard.

This was Francis Marion’s second year as an associate member of the Southland Conference.