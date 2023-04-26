FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will be the third seed for this week’s Conference Carolinas Championship Softball Tournament at the Tyger River Park complex in Duncan.

The four-day event runs from Thursday through Sunday. Daily admission is $8, or an All-Championship pass is available for $25.

Francis Marion finished the regular season 37-11 and tied for second place in the conference at 17-7. The Patriots will face sixth-seeded North Greenville University (26-22) in a first-round game on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (PLEASE NOTE that is a change in game time from earlier schedules). FMU’s second game, win or lose, would be on Friday.

Senior second baseman Megan Matsil, the reigning Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, leads the Patriots with a .474 average. She owns an 18-game hitting streak and has safely reached base in each of the past 29 games.

Senior first baseman Taylor Watford is hitting .459 with 16 doubles, 11 homers, and 51 runs batted in. Junior shortstop Makayla Cuthbertson is batting .446 and has scored a school-record 71 runs, while senior leftfielder Danielle Karacson is hitting .344 with 18 doubles, 11 homers, and a school-record 59 RBIs.

FMU ranked third nationally in scoring at 8.50 runs per contest and for the first time in program history has eclipsed 400 runs scored. The Patriots lead the country in on-base percentage (.457), are second in hitting with a team average of .383, second in total hits (school-record 500), second in total runs (408), and fifth in slugging percentage (.599).

Right-handers Jenna Walling (20-3, 2.84 earned run average), Rachel Davis (14-8, 4.52 ERA), and Jordan Rivera (3-0, 3.88 ERA) comprise the Patriot pitching staff. Walling is the program’s first 20-game winner in 13 seasons and only the third-ever freshman 20-game winner.

Francis Marion swept both meetings with North Greenville during the regular season, winning 8-2 and 13-3 on March 17 in Florence. The all-time series is deadlocked at 7-7.

Last year, FMU reached the tournament title game, before losing, but the Patriots earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

The conference tournament begins with a pair of elimination games on Thursday at 11 a.m. The quarterfinals of the championship bracket will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday with consolation games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday will feature the winners’ bracket semifinals at 12 p.m., an elimination game at 2 p.m. and another elimination game at 4 p.m. for the right to advance to the final in the double-elimination tournament The championship final is slated for 12 p.m. on Sunday with the “if-necessary” game at 2 p.m.

Fans can watch every game of the tournament live via the Conference Carolinas Digital Network and BlueFrame at conferencecarolinasdn.com.