FMU holds 52nd-annual Athletic Gala

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University held its 52nd-annual Athletic Gala in the university’s Performing Arts Center on Monday.

Most Valuable Player awards were given in 14 sports and for the third time the athletic department awarded 13 Frankie Awards, including the Swamp Fox Academic Award, the Ray E. Thames Memorial Raise the Roof Award, and the Mark Haselden Sportsmanship Award.

MVP Awards

Most Valuable Player Award for baseball – senior Leniel Gonzalez (Sumter, SC)

Most Valuable Player Award for men’s basketball – senior Alex Cox (Concord, NC)

Most Valuable Player Award for women’s basketball – sophomore Lauryn Taylor (Blythewood, SC)

Dr. Tom Whiteley Most Valuable Player Award for men’s cross country – sophomore Pearson Mixon (Florence, SC)

Women’s Cross Country Most Valuable Player Award – freshman Caroline Thompkins (Conway, SC)

Golf Most Valuable Player Award – senior Grant Sellers (McBee, SC)

Men’s Soccer Most Valuable Player Award – senior Sam Pollard (Perth, Australia)

Folly Carter Most Valuable Player Award for women's soccer – junior Makayla Willets (Mastic, NY)

Most Valuable Player Award for women’s softball – senior Danielle Karacson (Bartow, FL)

Men’s Tennis Most Valuable Player Award – sophomore Liam Day (Edenvale, South Africa)

Gladys Hite Most Valuable Player Award for women’s tennis – freshman Paige Wise (Ballito, South Africa)

Track and Field Most Valuable Player Award for men’s track & field – sophomore Cullen Dore (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Women’s Track and Field Most Valuable Player Award – sophomore Haizley Herndon (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Joseph B. Durant Most Valuable Player Award for women’s volleyball – sophomore Kaylee Gillespie (Pickens, SC)

Inaugural Frankie Awards

Swamp Fox Academic Award – senior Ashtyn Patterson (Andersonville, TN) (Softball)

Ray E. Thames Memorial Raise the Roof Award – freshman Farid SaintCyr Jr. (Miami, FL) (Men’s Basketball)

Mark Haselden Sportsmanship Award – junior Megan Matsil (Indian Trail, NC) (Softball)

Assistant Coach of the Year – Jake Zehnder (Men’s Basketball)

Head Coach of the Year – Lauren Baufield-Edwards (Volleyball)

Male Rookie of the Year – freshman Jonah Pierce (Sanford, FL) (Men’s Basketball)

Female Rookie of the Year – freshman Paige Wise (Ballito, South Africa) (Women’s Tennis)

Male Breakout Performance – junior Mitchell Vance (Hartsville, SC) (Golf)

Female Breakout Performance – sophomore Kaylee Gillespie (Pickens, SC) (Volleyball)

Comeback Player of the Year – senior Leniel Gonzalez (Sumter, SC) (Baseball)

Male Athlete of the Year – senior Todd Mattox (Winnsboro, SC) (Baseball)

Female Athlete of the Year – sophomore Lauryn Taylor (Blythewood, SC) (Women’s Basketball)

Most Outstanding Team – Volleyball

Seven of the MVP recipients were repeat honorees: Cox (2021, 2022 for men’s basketball), Gillespie (2021, 2022 for volleyball), Karacson (2021, 2022 for softball), Pollard (2020, 2022 for men’s soccer), Sellers (2019, 2022 for golf), Taylor (2021, 2022 for women’s basketball), and Willets (2021, 2022 for women’s soccer).