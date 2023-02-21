FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men's and women's basketball teams will play host to the University of Mount Olive in the final regular-season games of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday (Feb. 22) evening. The Patriots will celebrate both Senior Night and Faculty Appreciation Night.

The key Conference Carolinas doubleheader will begin with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center, followed by the men's contest at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, or free with an FMU student ID.

Fans can follow the game action with video and live stats at http://www.fmupatriots.com, courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.

The FMU women's basketball squad (19-6, 17-2) has won 17 games in a row, equaling the third-longest streak in program history and the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division II women’s basketball. The Patriots are second in the conference standings and only one game out of first place.

An FMU win would secure the No.2 seed in next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament and a double-bye into the semifinals on March 4 at Wofford College in Spartanburg. The Patriots will share the regular-season crown and be the No.1 seed if they win and UNC Pembroke beats Belmont Abbey College on Wednesday.

FMU is ranked fifth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll.

Mount Olive is sixth in the standings with a 14-13 overall mark and a 10-9 league record. Francis Marion leads the all-time series 7-5, including a 74-69 victory at Mount Olive on Jan. 18.

Prior to tip-off, the FMU women will honor senior guard Scarlett Gilmore and senior forward Jasmine Stanley. Gilmore has appeared in 89 games over four seasons and totaled 931 points, 234 rebounds, and 142 assists, and 94 steals. Stanley has played in 64 games in three seasons as a Patriot with totals of 521 points, 449 rebounds, and 56 steals. She was named this week’s Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.

The Francis Marion men (13-12, 10-9) are seventh in the men’s standings. Positions five and six host first-round conference tournament games next weekend. The Patriots need a win and a Chowan University loss to Barton College to move up one spot and host the first round games, otherwise FMU will play its first-round game on the road Sunday evening.

Mount Olive is 10-17 and 8-11 and is tied for eighth in the conference rankings. The Trojans claimed a 95-88 win over FMU last month on the Trojans’ home floor.

Francis Marion will recognize its lone senior who is exhausting his eligibility prior to tip-off: senior guard Asante Turner. Turner began his career with the program’s development squad, but has appeared in 37 contests over the past two seasons.