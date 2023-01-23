FMU hoops to host Barton on Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to Barton College for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader on Tuesday evening in the Smith University Center.

The twinbill will begin with the women’s contest at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Francis Marion women have won their last nine games, equaling the eighth longest streak in program history in regards to length. The Patriots, 11-6 overall and 9-2 in the conference play, have moved into a tie for second place, two games behind the leader. Barton (4-13, 4-6) is tied for seventh place. The Bulldogs are the defending conference regular season and tournament champions.

Francis Marion, which jumped into the D2SIDA NCAA II Southeast Region poll this week at the No. 10 position, leads the all-time series 6-3.

FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor ranks third in the conference in scoring (16.0 points per game) and is second in rebounding (8.7 rebounds per game). She is only 59 points shy of becoming the 30th Patriot to reach 1,000 career points.

Barton’s Lauren Walker, a 5-8 junior guard, is second in the league in scoring at 17.4 ppg.

FMU leads the conference in team scoring at 69.3 ppg, while the Bulldogs are seventh at 62.5 ppg.

The Patriot men (10-7, 7-4) are fifth in the conference standings, but only two games behind second-place Barton (11-7, 9-2). Francis Marion leads the all-time series 5-4.

FMU senior guard Tionne Rollins (17.5 ppg) is fifth in the league in scoring, while Barton sophomore 6-1 guard Marcus Boykin is fourth at 21.6 ppg.

FMU leads the conference in scoring offense at 84.2 ppg, while Barton ranks fifth in scoring defense allowing only 74.2 ppg.