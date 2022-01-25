FMU hosts Battle of I-95 twinbill Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host the latest installment of the Battle of I-95 when the Patriots entertain local-rival UNC Pembroke on Wednesday evening.
The women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the twinbill is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.
The Francis Marion women have won four straight games to improve to 8-6 overall and 7-5 in Conference Carolinas. FMU is in seventh place, a game-and-a-half behind UNC Pembroke (11-6, 9-4).
Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor (6-foot-0) continues to lead the Patriots in scoring at 16.2 points per game and is second in rebounding at 7.4 per contest. Junior forward Zaria Woods is averaging 13.0 ppg and 8.2 rpg, while ranking second in the conference in field goal accuracy at 62.2 percent. Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver continues to lead the conference in assists per game at 5.5 per contest.
Francis Marion leads the all-time series 51-27, but the Braves won the earlier meeting this season in Pembroke.
The FMU men have won three of their last four games to improve to 7-8 overall and 5-8 in league play. UNCP (16-1, 13-1) is ranked No. 11 in the latest D2SIDA Top 25 poll and No. 16 in the NABC poll, and is the No.1-ranked squad in the Southeast Region.
Senior guard Alex Cox leads FMU with at 13.6 ppg, while freshman 6-8 center Jonah Pierce is averaging 12.9 ppg and a team-high 8.1 rpg. Freshman swingman Nick Silva adds 11.7 ppg and junior guard Tionne Rollins 10.9 ppg and 3.1 assists per contest.
The Braves lead the all-time series 50-35, including an 84-71 victory in Pembroke on Jan. 6. In that contest, the Patriots trailed by single digits with 12 minutes left.
Both FMU squads will host Erskine College on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The men’s team will host a re-scheduled contest against Southern Wesleyan University on Monday at 4 p.m.