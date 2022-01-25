FMU hosts Battle of I-95 twinbill Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host the latest installment of the Battle of I-95 when the Patriots entertain local-rival UNC Pembroke on Wednesday evening.

The women’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to the twinbill is $10 for adults and $5 for students. FMU students are admitted free with ID. All spectators are required to wear masks inside the Smith University Center and social distancing is recommended.

The Francis Marion women have won four straight games to improve to 8-6 overall and 7-5 in Conference Carolinas. FMU is in seventh place, a game-and-a-half behind UNC Pembroke (11-6, 9-4).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore center Lauryn Taylor (6-foot-0) continues to lead the Patriots in scoring at 16.2 points per game and is second in rebounding at 7.4 per contest. Junior forward Zaria Woods is averaging 13.0 ppg and 8.2 rpg, while ranking second in the conference in field goal accuracy at 62.2 percent. Sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver continues to lead the conference in assists per game at 5.5 per contest.