FMU hosts Lees-McRae on Saturday for hoops doubleheader

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to Lees-McRae College for a Conference Carolinas doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in the Smith University Center.

The twinbill will begin with the women’s contest at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The men’s game will be the 2023 NABC Coaches versus Cancer game will donations going to the American Cancer Society.

The Francis Marion women own a 10-game winning streak, seventh-longest in length in program history. The last time FMU won 11 games in a row was the 2000 season. The Patriots, 12-6 overall and 10-2 in the conference play, are in third place in the standings, a half-game behind the second-place team and two games out of first. Lees-McRae (1-16, 0-12) has lost six straight.

Francis Marion leads the all-time 3-2, including a 77-58 victory in Banner, N.C., on Jan. 4. The Patriots are 10th in this week’s D2SIDA NCAA II Southeast Region poll.

FMU junior center Lauryn Taylor continues to lead the squad in both scoring (16.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg), and is only 36 points shy of becoming the 30th Patriot to reach 1,000 career points.

The FMU men (11-7, 8-4) are fifth in the conference standings, but only one game behind the three teams tied for second place. The Bobcats are 8-12 overall and 4-8 in league play.

Francis Marion leads the all-time series 3-2 after having claimed a come-from-behind 113-105 win on Jan. 4 in the North Carolina mountains.

FMU senior guard Tionne Rollins (17.1 ppg) leads four Patriots scoring in double digits. He is followed by forward Bryce Beamer (15.5 ppg), center Jonah Pierce (15.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg), and guard Alex Cox (14.8 ppg). Cox is only 87 points shy of becoming the 22nd Patriot men’s player to reach 1,000 career points.

FMU’s next three contests will be on the road, with the next home contest being on Feb. 11.