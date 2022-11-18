FMU hosts Voorhees for Saturday night hoops

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will play its home opener on Saturday when the Patriots entertain Voorhees University at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

It will be the first Saturday night home contest for FMU in eight seasons. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

Francis Marion dropped its season opener on Wednesday, while the Tigers are 5-3 and coming off an 87-72 loss at Limestone College, also on Wednesday.

Senior guard Tionne Rollins led FMU on Wednesday with 21 points. Voorhees features a balanced scoring attack that has four players averaging more than nine points a game – led by 6-3 junior guard Hector Rosdario’s 9.9 ppg.

The Patriots have won all nine previous meetings, but this will be the first match-up between the two programs since November 2011.

The FMU women’s basketball team will also be in action on Saturday, playing a 2 p.m. road contest at Fayetteville State University. Please note the earlier start time from what was previously advertised.

Both Francis Marion squads will open Conference Carolinas play on Tuesday (Nov. 22) against Chowan University. The home doubleheader will tip-off with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m.