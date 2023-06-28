FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women’s basketball head coach Jeri Porter has announced the signing of 5-10 shooting guard Sydney Turner to a national letter of intent to attend FMU this fall and play for the Patriots during the 2023-24 season.

Turner is a graduate of CodeRVA Regional High School. She played her senior season with Shining Star Sports (S3) Academy, and averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game under the direction of coaches Star Willis and Taja Cole.

She previously played at Cosby High School under the direction of coach Chris Hartman. She was a first-team All-Region selection as a junior after averaging 18.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per contest. She also earned All-Metro and All-Conference recognition.

Turner garnered second-team All-Region and All-Conference accolades as a sophomore.

She also played with the Cap City Ballerz program.

In the classroom, Turner was twice named to the Computer Science Honors Society, and as a senior earned both the President’s Award for Mathematics and the Excellence in Civics Education award.

“Sydney is an extremely versatile player and I am very excited to have her join our program,” Porter said. “She can handle the ball well and finish at the mid-range level. In addition to the shooting guard spot, she also has the ability to play either of the forward positions. With her skill set, I absolutely feel that she can contribute this coming season as a freshman.”

Francis Marion ended its most recent campaign with a 20-7 record and placed second during the Conference Carolina regular season with an 18-2 mark.

Turner becomes the sixth member of Porter’s signing class for the upcoming season.