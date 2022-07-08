FMU men add Garrett College transfer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men's basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced that 6-foot-3 junior guard Darius Jones of Henrico, Va., will transfer to FMU from Garrett College in Maryland and join the Patriots for the 2022-23 campaign.

Jones played his sophomore year at Garrett, and averaged 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. He played in all 28 games, shot 47.2 percent from the floor (including 39.9 percent from behind the three-point arc), and helped lead the Lakers to an 18-11 overall record and the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (Division II) Tournament championship.

Jones earned WPCC All-Conference honors and NJCAA All-Region 20 honorable mention recognition for the 2021-22 season.

Jones made his collegiate debut with Richard Bland College in Virginia, where he played his freshmen season. He averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Statesmen in 24 games.

Jones first attended Varina High School, where he helped lead that squad to a Class 5 State Championship and a 26-2 record. Jones played AAU basketball with VA Havoc 17U.

“Darius is a seasoned college player who can do a variety of things well on the court,” said Edwards. “He is a capable shooter, rebounder, and defender who will play multiple positions for the Patriots.”

Francis Marion completed its 2021-22 season with a 13-15 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. Jones is one of six newcomers that will join eight returnees on the Patriot roster this upcoming season.