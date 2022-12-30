FMU men avenge opening-season loss to Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Jonah Pierce blocked a shot before slamming home a dunk on the other end, and the Francis Marion Patriots raced to the bench while pushing their hands into the air.

Raise the roof? Interim coach Jake Zehnder's Patriots were certainly raising their play.

It had been at that level since they trailed Coker 33-32 in Friday afternoon's first half. All FMU did after that was go on a 14-0 run to close out the first half and win 87-75 at the Smith University Center.

So much for the bad memories from FMU's season-opening loss to its rival Cobras -- in a game the Patriots never led.

"I thought Coker gave us our worst defeat of the year, that first game," Zehnder said. "They really took it to us. They dominated that game from start to finish. It feels good to get on the other end of it because I feel we dominated from start to finish tonight."

When it was time for the Patriots (7-4) to go on their game-changing run, they did more than establish themselves. They blew the Cobras (8-6) off the court.

And a Nick Silva block started it all.

What resulted was an alley-oop from Alex Cox to Pierce to give Francis Marion the lead. The Patriots' Farid SaintCyr Jr. then stole the ball from Jordan Jones and scored a layup.

A missed 3-pointer by Coker's Ian Blue led to a layup by Yohan-Steve Yebga for a 38-33 Patriot lead with 2:42 left in the first half. Francis Marion was far from done when SaintCyr sank a 3-pointer to make it 41-33.

The Patriots' lead grew to 10 on Tionne Rollins' floating jumper. Rollins came at Coker even harder after that with a 3-pointer to account for the Patriots' 46-33 halftime lead.

"Definitely, we clamped down a little bit late in the half, and that led to some easy buckets on the other end. And that's been something we've been trying to teach all year," said Zehnder, whose Patriots outscored the Cobras 42-26 in the paint. "We got a couple of stops in a row and that led to one or two easy buckets and the score looks a little bit different than it did."

Then with 17:42 left in the game, Pierce's dunk gave FMU a 50-38 advantage. He finished with a season-high 22 points and career-high 18 rebounds.

"We just knew we had to get it done," Pierce said. "(Zehnder) had been harping on it all week we had to beat Coker. We just pushed the tempo to get a big lead at the half."

Just after the Patriots led 61-43 and threatened to go up by 20, Coker went on a 10-2 run to stay within a distance.

But that distance widened again, and back-to-back 3-pointers by the Patriots' Bryce Beamer once again had his team threatening to go up by 20 with an 81-63 lead.

Rollins also scored in double figures for the Patriots with 17 points and seven assists, followed by Cox (18 points) and Beamer (11 points).

Former South Florence/Trinity-Byrnes star Jordan Jones led the Cobras with 16 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds. Teammate Tate Mulkey added 25 points, followed by Mahmoud Bangura with 10.