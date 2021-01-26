FMU men battle local rival UNC Pembroke on Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will play host to local rival UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

The women’s game between FMU and UNCP has been postponed due to covid-19 close-contact protocols. Officials hope to reschedule the contest at a later date.

Attendance for Wednesday’s contest will be limited to 250 – only FMU season ticket holders, player/staff family members identified on pregame team pass lists, and a limited number of FMU students that have picked up tickets ahead of time. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

The Francis Marion men currently sit at 3-3 both overall and in the Peach Belt Conference and occupy sixth place. The Braves are 2-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

FMU junior forward Langston Gaither has moved up to fifth in NCAA Division II with his 23.8 points per game average. He also leads the Patriots in assists. Senior Holden Redparth is averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while junior guard Alex Cox chips in 10.5 ppg and sophomore forward and former West Florence standout Darius Dawson 8.5 ppg and a team-high 7.5 rpg.

Senior 6-4 guard Tyrell Kirk (22.0 ppg) leads five Braves averaging in double figures.