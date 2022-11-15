FMU men begin Zehnder era at Coker

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will open its 2022-23 season Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at local-rival Coker University.

Francis Marion’s home opener will be Saturday when the Patriots entertain Voorhees University at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Interim coach Jake Zehnder welcomes back eight lettermen, including four starters, from last season’s 13-15 squad. Zehnder took over the coaching reigns when long-time head coach Gary Edwards announced his retirement on Oct. 11. He served as Edwards’ assistant coach for the previous two seasons.

FMU has been tabbed to finish fourth according to the Conference Carolinas Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

“The entire program is anxious, eager, and chomping at the bit to face a different jersey on the court,” Zehnder said. “To succeed we need to focus on each and every day, and accomplish what we need to do to get better.

“I feel that our strength should be our experience. We return our core from last year, and that group has seen what it takes to win in Conference Carolinas. I don’t want to mess anything up. The guys like each other and the newcomers have fit in well making for great team chemistry.

“Offensively, we have multiple players who can score, and defensively I like where we are right now.”

Four different returning Patriots recorded 20-point outings last year.

Leading the returnees are senior guards Tionne Rollins (14.5 ppg, 3.3 apg) and Alex Cox (12.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), sophomore swingman Nick Silva (12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg), and sophomore center Jonah Pierce (13.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg). Pierce was named the Conference Carolinas’ Freshman of the Year last season after ranking in the Top 7 in field goal percentage (61.7%), block shots (1.2 bpg), and rebounding.

Rollins, Cox, and Silva combined to make 37.1 percent of their three-point attempts during the 2021-22 campaign.

Also back is 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. (5.8 ppg), 6-7 junior forward Yohan-Steve Yebga (3.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg) and junior 5-8 guard Asante Turner (0.9 ppg).

“With Alex returning for his COVID year, his veteran team leadership will be an asset," Zehnder said. "He probably helps us more off the court and in practice than on the court during games – and he is a big presence then too.

“We will look to Tionne for scoring from the backcourt. He adjusted well last year in his first season in Florence, averaging 18.7 ppg over the final 15 contests a year ago.

“Nick is one of our hardest workers. As a freshman, he posted four 20-point games, all in conference play, and probably led us in charges taken. He has spent the offseason working on his all-around game.

“Jonah is a gifted big man with all the tools. He is stronger and in better shape entering his sophomore campaign, and we look for him to be a dominating presence in the post.

“Farid has made a huge jump from his freshman season. He did all the offseason work, improving at both ends of the floor. He gives us a strong heady guard with strength. Johan is a hybrid big who is very unselfish. His skills around the hoop are good and we need him to score in the paint.”

Senior 6-5 forward Bryce Beamer – a transfer from NCAA Division I Binghamton University – senior point guard Doug Alves and junior guard Darius Jones (both junior college transfers) head a list of seven newcomers. Freshmen team members include 6-5 forward Chandler O’Bannon (North Augusta), 5-10 guard Zy’Kee Knox (Hartsville), and 5-9 guard Austin Harrell (North Augusta).

“Bryce played for me at the College of Central Florida,” Zehnder said. “He is the definition of a basketball player. He will do whatever it takes to win – rebound, score, play defense, or carry the water bottles. He is also the best teammate.

“Doug possesses a lot of tools in the backcourt, can shoot the ball, and will see minutes as the point guard.” Alves finished second in all of college basketball with 9.6 assists a game last year at Quincy Junior College. “Darius gives us another shooting option, and Chandler is an athletic, long, and rangy player that has a bright future. He is a good defender and should see some minutes early in the year.”

Francis Marion leads the all-time series with Coker 43-13. However, this will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2012-13 season. The Cobras will return the favor and play at FMU on Dec. 30

The squad’s 2022-23 slate consists of 26 games, including 13 home contests and a 20-game conference slate.

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Championships will get underway Feb. 26-27 at on-campus sites. The quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals are set for March 3, 4, and 5 at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg.