FMU men drop rematch with Hawks in final seconds

That momentum would spark a 10-0 run by the Patriots, as FMU took the lead 28-26 with six minutes left in the first half. It would be back-and-forth for the rest of the first half until Yebga tipped in a miss at the buzzer to give the Patriots a 42-40 lead going into halftime.

The score would remain tight for the first five minutes of the second half until Chowan would spark an 11-2 run that would lead to a media timeout with the Hawks up 67-57. Straight out of the timeout, FMU would begin a run of their own. The Patriots would go on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to 69-67.

The Patriots and the Hawks would have an answer for each team’s buckets, keeping the score very tight through the last minutes of the second half. At the 3:13 mark, Benitez would give the Patriots a one-point lead (75-74) after a three-point play. Thirty-seven seconds later, Pierce scored on a layup making the score 77-74.

Chowan scored the game’s next six points to take a 79-77 advantage, before freshmen guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. sank a clutch layup to tie the game with 24 seconds left. The Hawks would take a one-point lead as Traore hit one-of-two free throws with 4.1 seconds on the clock. FMU would commit a turnover with one second left, and the Hawks secured the victory with two more free throws.

FMU shot 44.8 percent from the field and made nine three-pointers, while the Hawks would shoot 46.6 percent from the floor, including 13-26 from behind the arc.