FMU men drop rematch with Hawks in final seconds

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University and Chowan University battled to the wire Tuesday evening in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball play, but the Patriots fell 82-79 after Chowan’s Cheick Traore hit a clutch free throw with 4.1 seconds remaining to break a late deadlock.
The Patriots were playing for the first time at home since Dec. 4. FMU will go back on the road to square off against Erskine College on Thursday at 5 p.m. The women’s contest has been postponed until Jan. 19.
Senior guard Alex Cox led the Patriots with 14 points, while sophomore forward Yohan-Steve Yebga scored a career-high 13 points and reeled in eight rebounds. Freshmen forward Jonah Pierce posted his fifth double-double this season with 10 points and 10 rebounds and freshman guard Jose Benitez added a career-high 11 points, six assists and three steals.
Junior swingman Christian Koonce led Chowan (2-10, 2-8) in points with 27, while graduate student Jay Estime added 24 points and six assists.
The Patriots began the first five minutes of the contest down 14-4, with a pair of threes from Koonce aiding the early run. FMU would gain some momentum after a monster dunk by graduate student forward Neija Jordan cut the deficit to eight at 26-18.
That momentum would spark a 10-0 run by the Patriots, as FMU took the lead 28-26 with six minutes left in the first half. It would be back-and-forth for the rest of the first half until Yebga tipped in a miss at the buzzer to give the Patriots a 42-40 lead going into halftime.
The score would remain tight for the first five minutes of the second half until Chowan would spark an 11-2 run that would lead to a media timeout with the Hawks up 67-57. Straight out of the timeout, FMU would begin a run of their own. The Patriots would go on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to 69-67.
The Patriots and the Hawks would have an answer for each team’s buckets, keeping the score very tight through the last minutes of the second half. At the 3:13 mark, Benitez would give the Patriots a one-point lead (75-74) after a three-point play. Thirty-seven seconds later, Pierce scored on a layup making the score 77-74.
Chowan scored the game’s next six points to take a 79-77 advantage, before freshmen guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. sank a clutch layup to tie the game with 24 seconds left. The Hawks would take a one-point lead as Traore hit one-of-two free throws with 4.1 seconds on the clock. FMU would commit a turnover with one second left, and the Hawks secured the victory with two more free throws.
FMU shot 44.8 percent from the field and made nine three-pointers, while the Hawks would shoot 46.6 percent from the floor, including 13-26 from behind the arc.