FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis teams will compete in the 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament this weekend at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

Admission to the three-day event is free.

Play will begin with first-round women’s matches on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by first-round men’s matches at 11 a.m. The women’s and men’s quarterfinals are set for Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. Saturday will feature the women’s semifinals at 9 a.m. and men’s semifinals at 2 p.m., with championship matches slated tentatively for Sunday at 10 a.m.

The 12-7 Francis Marion are ranked 41st in this week’s ITA national poll and are the No.1 seed for the men’s tournament. The Patriots earn a bye into Saturday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. against either (No.5 seed) Emmanuel College, (#8) North Greenville University, or (#4) Lees-McRae College. FMU finished its regular-season schedule 7-1 in conference play.

The Patriots women are 9-10 and occupy the No.7 seed. Francis Marion will play sixth-seeded Emmanuel College (9-10) in an opening-round match on Friday at 9 a.m. The winner advances to face third-seeded University of Mount Olive (11-11) in the quarterfinals on Friday at 2 p.m.

The two tournament champions earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

Coker baseball

defeats Augusta

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker's baseball team won 15-6 Wednesday over Augusta.

Kicking off the night, the Jaguars went up early in the top of the first inning, bringing home two runs and taking the score to 2-0 over Coker.

Despite a quick inning from the Cobras, they kept their spirits high and pushed into the second inning. Augusta was able to add on another two runs in the top of the second inning, but with a strikeout from Reid Watkins, the momentum shifted and the Cobras took control of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kody Hanna slammed a pitch from Mason Bernard over the fence and put up two runs for the Cobras. Using the energy from Hanna's homerun, Zach Wall made his way home to bring the game within one run. Shortly after, Eli Hopkins crossed home plate and brought the game to a tie at 4-4. Closing out the fourth inning, Coker posted four runs with two hits and two runners left on base.

With Augusta adding on no runs in the top of the fifth inning, Donavan Frayer lead off with a single to right field and got into scoring position on a passed ball. Zach Wall registered another run for the Cobras as he batted in Donavan Frayer. Nick Leonard also made it across home plate before the final out was accounted for, taking Coker's lead up by two runs.

The Cobras still hungry for more, put up an additional nine runs in the bottom of the seventh and all but closed the game out. Augusta was able to claim an extra two runs, but the damage was done and Coker finalized the game at 15-6.

Out of 36 at bats, Coker picked up 15 runs with 12 hits and 14 RBI'. Nick Leonard led his team with four of the 15 runs, while Donavan Frayer and Zach Wall led with three hits and three RBI's apiece. Donavan Frayer with a stand-up day in the batter's box, collected two doubles.

Eli Hopkins also posted two doubles while Nathan Reynolds sent up a sacrifice fly to score runners on base. Cameron Ferrell, a threat on the bases, led Coker with two stolen bases and was quickly trailed by Jacob Yarberry and Zach Wall who registered one each.

In total five pitchers threw for the Cobras in their match-up against Augusta; Lawson Otte, Reid Watkins, Collin Breland, Garrett Dunn, and Cooper Thomas. Between the five pitchers, they faced a slew of batters equalling up to 45. Reid Watkins led with 3-3 strikeouts, but Collin Breland picked up the win for the night.

ESPORTS

Coker hires

Smith as coach

Coker hired Andrew Smith as its Esport coach.

He had served as the interim head coach since November 2022. He is a native of Grand Rapids, MI, Smith earned his Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Cornerstone University in 2016.

"We are excited to have Andrew join Coker Athletics as our head Esports coach," said Griffin."Andrew has served as the interim coach since November and has proven that he has the experience to grow and develop our team. I look forward to watching him build upon the success that the program has experienced."

MEN'S GOLF

Coker's Tindale

honored for

his academics

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker University men's golfer Fred Tindale was selected as the 2023 Elite 23 Award winner, presented by the South Atlantic Conference.

The award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) at each of the league's 23 team championships. In the classroom, the Nottingham, England native has a 3.864 cumulative GPA, while majoring in Physcial Education with an Exercise Science concentration.

TUMBLING

McAfee honored

for her grades

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University Acrobatics and Tumbling student-athlete Madison McAfee was named the winner of the Elite 23 Award at the recent Conference Carolinas Acrobatics and Tumbling Championship.

The award honors Conference Carolinas student-athletes with the highest cumulative grade-point average at each of the championships. In the classroom, the Chapin native is majoring in business administration with a marketing concentration and has a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade-point average.