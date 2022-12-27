FMU men host Coker on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will host local rival Coker University on Friday afternoon (Dec. 30) at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The 6-4 Patriots are led by senior guard Tionne Rollins with 18.8 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Coker owns an 8-5 mark and is paced by sophomore guard Demar Anderson with 16.0 ppg.

Francis Marion leads the all-time series 43-14, but will be looking for revenge after the Cobras won this season’s opener 74-60 in Hartsville on Nov. 16.

Following Friday’s contest, Francis Marion will return to Conference Carolinas action, playing at Lees-McRae College on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., before hosting King University (Tenn.) on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m.