 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
LOCAL COLLEGES

FMU men host Coker on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
FMU LOGO.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will host local rival Coker University on Friday afternoon (Dec. 30) at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The 6-4 Patriots are led by senior guard Tionne Rollins with 18.8 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Coker owns an 8-5 mark and is paced by sophomore guard Demar Anderson with 16.0 ppg.

Francis Marion leads the all-time series 43-14, but will be looking for revenge after the Cobras won this season’s opener 74-60 in Hartsville on Nov. 16.

Following Friday’s contest, Francis Marion will return to Conference Carolinas action, playing at Lees-McRae College on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., before hosting King University (Tenn.) on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

FLORENCE, S.C. – National Signing Day was held Wednesday across the nation, and a few football players from the Pee Dee made their college choices.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert