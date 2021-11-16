FMU men host Pfeiffer on Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men's basketball team will play host to Pfeiffer University on Wednesday (Nov. 17) at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. All spectators are required to wear masks.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Patriots and the Falcons. FMU (1-0) is coming off a season-opening 96-84 victory over Johnson & Wales University. Senior guard Alex Cox led five Patriots in double figures with a career-high 30 points.

Pfeiffer (1-1) split its opening two contests, defeating Covenant College 83-76 and falling to Berry College 77-75. Senior 6-1 guard Jerome Savoy paces the Falcons with 14.5 points per game.

Both the Francis Marion men’s and women’s teams will play their first-ever Conference Carolinas game on Saturday when the Patriots head to Franklin Springs, Ga., for a doubleheader with Emmanuel College. The women’s game will tip-off at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 4 p.m.

The next home games for FMU will be conference doubleheaders on Dec. 3 and Dec.4 against King University (Tenn.) and Lees-McRae College respectively.