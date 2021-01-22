 Skip to main content
FMU men host Young Harris on Saturday; women's game postponed
LOCAL COLLEGES

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team will play host to Young Harris College on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

The women’s game between FMU and Young Harris has been postponed due to covid-19 close-contact protocols. Officials hope to reschedule the contest at a later date.

Attendance for Saturday’s contest will be limited to 250 – only FMU season ticket holders, player/staff family members identified on pregame team pass lists, and a limited number of FMU students that have picked up tickets ahead of time. No general admission game-day tickets will be sold.

The Francis Marion men are currently 2-3 both overall and in the Peach Belt Conference, while the Mountain Lions are 2-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Junior forward Langston Gaither continues to lead FMU with a 24.0 points per game average, now sixth-best in NCAA Division II.

Senior 6-foot-2 guard Alphonso Willis (22.0 ppg) is one of four Young Harris players scoring in double figures.

The all-time series is deadlocked at 6-6 after the two programs split a pair of contests last season.

