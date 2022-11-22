FMU men’s soccer earns academic recognition

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three Francis Marion University men’s soccer players – midfielders Gabriele Cavarero, Kimo Lemke, and Alvaro Zamora – have been named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team for the Southeast Region of NCAA Division II.

The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, II, and III and NAIA. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

Cavarero, a native of Turin, Italy, posted a 4.00 undergraduate grade point average at FMU and has a 3.75 GPA as a graduate student in the FMU School of Business. He appeared in 12 matches this season, making one start, and scored one goal on 10 shots. He has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll each of the last two semesters and was recognized on the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for 2022.

A junior, Lemke started all 19 matches this past season and registered 13 shots and two assists, while averaging 82 minutes played per contest. The Hamburg, Germany native has a 3.881 GPA as a sports management major. He earned Conference Carolinas All-Conference Team honors this season and was tabbed for the Academic All-Conference Team as well. He has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all four of his semesters and was selected for the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll in 2022.

Zamora, a native of Madrid, Spain, recorded a 3.877 GPA while earning his undergraduate degree in marketing, and now has a 4.00 GPA while working toward a master’s of business administration degree. On the field in 2022, he played in all 19 matches this season and tallied seven goals and four assists. Three of his scores were match-winners. He led the Patriots in shots (40), and in Conference Carolinas ranked third in game-winning goals, 10th in goals, and eighth in total points (18).

Zamora is a four-time first-team All-Conference performer, a three-time All-Region selection, and earned Academic All-Conference recognition three times. One of the most decorated players in program history, he ended his career with totals of 147 shots, 21 goals, and 14 assists in 64 matches. For his work in the classroom, he earned a Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award for 2020 and 2021, was placed on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all six of his semesters, and was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for 2022.

The trio helped guide Francis Marion to an 8-6-5 mark this year and a second-place finish during the Conference Carolinas regular season. The Patriots lost a narrow one-goal decision in the conference tournament title match.

Cavarero is a product of Lileo Valsalice, while Lemke graduated from Walddorfer Gymnasium, and Zamora from IES Los Castillos.