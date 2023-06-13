FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s tennis coach Jay Evans has announced the addition of Rodrigo Cunha of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to the Patriot squad for the 2024 season.

Cunha, 5-foot-8 and 136 pounds, is a product of Colégro e Curso Ao Cubo.

“Rodrigo loves to compete, and wants to be part of a high level team,” Evans said. “He is a leader on the court, and is always eager to put in the hard work needed to succeed. He will make our team better in 2024.”

Evans previously announced three signees for the upcoming season, in addition to seven returning players.

Francis Marion finished its 2023 season with a 13-8 record and a No.42 national ranking after winning the Conference Carolinas regular-season championship.