FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis program has garnered an All-Academic Team award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), while senior Henri Broeseler, junior Paul Meuwissen and freshman Liam Day have been named ITA Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-20 school year.
Meuwissen earns the individual honor for the third consecutive year.
The 2020 list of team honorees includes 95 Division II men’s programs, including eight from the Peach Belt Conference and six from the Palmetto State.
To earn the team award, a program must have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). The Patriot men ended the year with a 3.242 GPA. Coach Garth Thomson’s nine-man squad compiled a 5-5 record on the court before the 2020 season was cut short by the covid-19 pandemic.
The FMU program previously earned the team award in 2017, 2015, and 2014.
Broeseler graduated cum laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He posted a 3.84 GPA during the 2019-20 school year.
Meuwissen also graduated in May, also cum laude, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics and Finance. He registered a 3.74 GPA during the past year.
Both Broeseler and Meuwissen were named to the 2020 PBC Men’s Tennis Team of Academic Distinction.
Day compiled a 3.76 GPA as an economics major during his first collegiate year.
The trio posted the following on-court singles and doubles records: Broeseler (0-1 singles, 4-1 doubles), Meuwissen (6-1, 0-0), and Day (6-4, 6-3).
