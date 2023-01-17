FMU men’s tennis picked to finish 3rd in conference

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis team has been picked to finish third according to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Coaches’ Preseason poll.

Belmont Abbey College, which won the regular-season title last season with a perfect 10-0 mark in league play, collected 76 points and seven of 10 first-place votes to gain the top spot. The University of Mount Olive was picked second with 69 points and the remaining first-place votes.

Francis Marion was selected third with 62 points, followed by Emmanuel College (57), Barton College (54), Lees-McRae College (41), Converse University (40), North Greenville University (23), King University (15) and Chowan University (13).

Under the direction of second-year head coach Jay Evans, FMU returns seven of eight lettermen from last season’s 14-7 squad that placed fifth during the Conference Carolinas regular season and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Patriots ended the year ranked 46th in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) College Tennis national poll.

Leading the FMU returnees are junior Liam Day (15-4 singles record, 17-3 doubles record) and sophomore Harri Lloyd-Evans (14-4, 11-9). Day was a first-team All-Conference selection in 2022, while Lloyd-Evans was a second-team All-Conference pick.

Francis Marion will open its season against Newberry College on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m., as part of the City of Florence Invitational that will be held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center. The Patriots will then play twice on Feb. 4 to complete the two-day event.

The team’s 20-match schedule includes eight home matches on the Kassab Courts.

The 2023 Conference Carolinas Tournament is set for April 21-23, also at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center.