FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis program has garnered an All-Academic Team award from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), while four players – junior Adam Ernberg, sophomores Martin Barbera and Austin Vienna, and freshman Niklas Plath – have been named ITA Division II Scholar-Athletes for the 2022-23 school year.

Ernberg earns the award for the third time, while Vienna is a two-time recipient of the post-season honor.

The 2023 list of team honorees includes 64 Division II men’s programs, including six from Conference Carolinas and four from the Palmetto State.

To earn the team award, a program must have a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale) for the academic year. The eight-member Francis Marion squad registered a 3.325 team GPA for 2022-23. The Patriot program has earned the team award seven times in the past 10 seasons (2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014).

To earn the individual Scholar-Athlete award, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year.

Ernberg, a native of Solvesborg, Sweden, compiled a 3.57 GPA as an industrial engineering major. He occupied the No.6 singles spot most of the year and played No.3 doubles. Earlier this summer, he was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team and to the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team. He served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, was placed on the conference’s Presidential Honor Roll for the third time, and has appeared on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all five of his semesters.

Barbera is a native of Morelia, Mexico, and posted a 3.56 GPA as a sports management major. He alternated between No.2 and No.3 singles while recording a 16-5 mark and was 10-9 at No.2 doubles. He earned All-Conference honors for his play on the court and was selected to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team. He also served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, was named to the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for both semesters, and has earned a spot on the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll three times during his career.

Vienna hails from Huntingdale, Victoria, Australia, and has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a psychology major. He played singles at rungs No.4, 5, and 6 and doubles at spots No.2 and 3. He was also selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team for 2023, and has been placed on both the conference Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all three of his semesters.

Plath, a native of Albstadt, Germany, registered a 3.63 GPA as an environmental science (biology) major. He appeared in five matches at the No.6 singles position this past season. He was named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll and the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for both of his first two semesters.

Ernberg is a graduate of Osteranggymnasiet Kristianstad, while Barbera is a product of Dwight Global High School. Vienna is a product of Rowville Secondary College and Plath graduated from Gymnasium Ebingen.

The young FMU squad (no seniors), under the direction of second-year head coach Jay Evans, posted a 13-8 record this past spring, captured the Conference Carolinas regular-season title, and was ranked No.42 in the final national poll.

Over the past 10 seasons, Patriot men have earned this prestigious ITA national honor on 34 occasions.