FMU men’s tennis receives PBC Sportsmanship Award

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis team has been awarded the Team Sportsmanship Award for 2021 as announced by the Peach Belt Conference.

This PBC program presents an award following each championship season to the team in that sport that best exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and generally conducts themselves with a high degree of integrity, character and class. The team award is selected by other teams who compete in that sport. Points are awarded based on how each team finished in the voting.

In June, the institution with the highest totals (in all sports) will receive the 'PBC Institution of the Year Sportsmanship Award.'

Led by long-time head coach Garth Thomson, the 2021 FMU men’s roster consisted of graduate student Mauricio Guerrero (Mexico City, Mexico), senior William Anth-Forsberg (Ljusdal, Sweden), and freshmen David Bodson (Brussels, Belgium), Adam Ernberg (Solvesborg, Sweden), Leonel Gonzalez (Morelia, Michoacán, México), Aron Sarenwald (Kalmar, Sweden), and Joshua Schaefer (Wehrheim, Germany).