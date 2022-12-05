FMU Men sweep weekly conference awards

FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University men’s basketball swept both weekly honors from Conference Carolinas for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4 with senior guard Alex Cox being named the Player of the Week and sophomore center Jonah Pierce earning Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Cox, a 6-3 native of Concord, N.C., averaged 19.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in three contests last week. He shot 48.8 percent from the floor, including 9-of-22 from three-point range, and was 6-of-7 at the foul line, while also recording four assists, three steals, and one block. He averaged 36.3 minutes per game in the three contests.

He began the week with nine points in a home loss to Newberry College, followed that with a 17 point/eight rebound performance in an 89-76 road upset of eighth-ranked UNC Pembroke, and concluded the week with a career-high 31 points (and six rebounds) in a come-from-behind 86-80 overtime win over Belmont Abbey College. That victory allowed FMU to remain unbeaten in conference play at 3-0.

Pierce, a 6-8 native of Sanford, Fla., averaged 12.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the three contests. He also blocked seven shots and recorded one steal, while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and hitting all 10 of his free throws. He helped spearhead a Patriot defense that forced its three opponents into 56 turnovers (that were converted into 67 points).

In the victory over No.8 UNCP, he scored 18 points, grabbed a career-high equaling 14 rebounds, blocked three shots and recorded a steal. He tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in the win over Belmont Abbey.

Pierce previously garnered the weekly defensive award twice last season as a freshman.

Francis Marion (5-3), which appeared among the other teams receiving votes in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region poll, will pause for final exams before returning to play with a pair of road conference games. The Patriots will travel to Converse University on Dec. 14 and Erskine College on Dec. 17.

The next home game for FMU will be Dec. 30 against local-rival Coker University.

Cox is a product of the Cannon School and is majoring in accounting and finance, while Pierce is a graduate of Seminole High School and is majoring in nursing.