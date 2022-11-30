FMU men upset No. 8 UNC Pembroke 89-76

PEMBROKE, N.C. – Francis Marion University erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 16-2 run to open the second half and the Patriots never looked back en route to an 89-76 upset road win over eighth-ranked and previously unbeaten UNC Pembroke on Wednesday in Conference Carolinas men’s basketball action.

Francis Marion (4-3, 2-0) will entertain Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 4 p.m. The victory was the first for FMU over a nationally-ranked opponent since a 92-89 road win at No.4 USC Aiken on Feb. 6, 2019. The victory also gave the Patriots a leg up in the annual Battle of I-95 rivalry.

Sophomore 6-foot-8 center Jonah Pierce led FMU with 18 points and a career-high equaling 14 rebounds, while senior guard Alex Cox scored 17, senior guard Tionne Rollins 16, senior forward Bryce Beamer 15, and senior guard Doug Alves 10.

Pierce hit 5-of-9 field attempts and was 8-of-8 at the foul line as the Patriots drained 23-of-27 charity tosses. Both Beamer and Cox drained a trio of three-pointers as FMU connected on 10-of-26 attempts from behind the arc.

Cox also hauled down eight rebounds, while Rollins and Alves handed out four assists each.

JaJuan Carr led UNCP (7-1, 0-1) with 20 points.

UNCP held an early 7-point advantage at 13-6, but Francis Marion rallied to go up nine at 30-21 following a Beamer three-pointer with 7:54 left before halftime.

The Braves then rattled off 16 of the game’s next 18 points to forge ahead 37-32, and would eventually carry a 45-42 advantage into the locker room at intermission.

FMU then opened the second half with its 16-2 spurt to go up 58-47. A pair of free throws by Beamer capped the run at the 14:27 mark.

The Braves would trim the margin to 58-53 with 12:23 left, but that was as close as they would get. Francis Marion gradually pulled away to a 19-point advantage at 82-63 after two free throws by Pierce with 3:09 remaining.

During the final 20 minutes, Francis Marion committed only two turnovers and held UNCP to 28.1 percent shooting.

For the game, Francis Marion connected on 45.9 percent of its field goal attempts, while UNC Pembroke shot 43.3 percent, including 4-of-22 from three-point distance, and was 20-of-25 at the foul line.

FMU forced 13 Braves’ turnovers and converted then into 20 points. The Patriots also registered a 23-6 advantage in fast-break points.