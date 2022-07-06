FMU men's basketball adds transfer PG

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men's basketball coach Gary Edwards has announced that 5-foot-10 point guard Doug Alves of Taunton, Mass., is transferring from Quincy College and will join the Patriots for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

He will have two years of eligibility with Francis Marion.

During his junior year with Quincy, Alves averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game for the Granite. He played and started in 21 games, leading the squad to a 19-5 overall record, and earning first-team NJCAA All-Region XXI recognition.

Alves made his collegiate debut with Point Park University in Pittsburgh, where he played his two seasons. During the shortened 2020-21 season, he averaged 4.2 points for the Pioneers in 13 games.

Before inking his scholarship with the Pioneers, Alves attended South Kent Prep School in Connecticut during his post-grad year. He earned honorable mention All-NEPSAC honors in 2019 after helping South Kent back to the postseason.

He is a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School. During his senior year, Alves averaged 18.7 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals per game.

He became the first player in program history to score 1,000 points, was named an Old Colony League All-Star three times and a Taunton Daily Gazette All-Scholastic selection three times, and was selected the Brockton the Enterprise High School Boys' Basketball Player of the Year in 2018. He helped lead the Trojans to a South sectional semifinal run during his junior year.

"Doug is a tremendous floor leader and unselfish player,” said Edwards. “He was second in all of college basketball with 9.6 assists a game last season. He is also a good defender on the ball who brings a wealth of experience to a young and vibrant Patriot squad.”

Francis Marion completed its 2021-22 season with a 13-15 overall mark in FMU's first season as a Conference Carolinas member. The Patriots welcome six newcomers and eight returnees to the roster this upcoming season.