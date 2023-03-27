WILMINGTON, NC – Darkness suspended second-round play on Sunday (Mar. 26) at the UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament. Francis Marion University was 13th in the team standings after the opening round.

No squad was able to finish the second round, with most players having three or four holes remaining. The second round will be completed on Monday followed by the third and final round on the par-72 Country Club of Landfall course.

The Patriots registered an opening 295-team score. Nationally ranked TCU and Stetson University were tied atop the team standings after the first round with 10-under-par 278 totals.

Individually, FMU was led by senior Grant Sellers’ one-under 71 during the morning round. That tied him for 24th position. Other Patriot golfers included senior Mitchell Vance (73) tied for 41st, junior Xavier Schwarz (75) tied for 60th, senior Carlos Garre (76) tied for 69th, and freshman Pake June (77) tied for 75th.